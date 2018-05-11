27 kg ganja seized in Kandhamal, 3 held

Kandhamal: Continuing its crackdown against illegal drug traders, police seized ganja weighing around 27 kg and arrested three persons after conducting raid under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Nira Nayak of Dhenkanal, Suresh Nayak and Seheraj Nayak of Nuasahi of Baliguda area.

Acting on tipoff, Baliguda police intercepted a Hyundai Verna car and recovered the ganja consignment while frisking the vehicle.

Police said the ganja was being transported to some neighboring states and investigation is on in the case to examine the role of any bigger racket.