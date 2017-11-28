State at Large

27 artistes take part in audition for king ‘Kansa’ in Bargarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dhanu Jatra

Bargarh: As many as 27 artists have taken part in the audition for the role of king ‘Kansa’ held at District Primary Education Programme (DPEP) office here on Tuesday.

A five-member special jury will select one of them to play the role of king ‘Kansa’, who plays a vital role in the world famous Dhanu Jatra,  the 11-day grand festival that is based on Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay, which is considered as world’s largest open-air theatre.

Kansa, the legendary king of Mathura, plays a vital role during Dhanu Jatra with an utmost honour as the real character of Mythology.

Significantly, Kansa can punish people with a penalty for their mistakes during the festival.

During the festival, Bargarh becomes the city of Mathura, the river Jeera becomes the Yamuna and Ambapali situated on the other side of Jeera becomes Gopapura.

