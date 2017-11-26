26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Nation remembers martyrs, salutes bravehearts

Mumbai: Mumbai withstood the worst terror attack in India nine years ago when trained gunmen from Pakistan were sent to the city to kill innocent people. More than 160 people lost their lives in the terror mayhem unleashed by 10 Pakistani terrorists.

Various events have been organized on Sunday in the memory of martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its ninth anniversary.

Paying his tribute to the victims of 2008 Mumbai terror attack, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote on Twitter, “On the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, we mourn with the families that lost their dear ones. And we recall with gratitude the security personnel who gave their lives in the battle against evil.”

Addressing the nation through monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We salute all those brave women and men who lost their lives in the dreadful 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. For over four decades, India has been raising the issue of terror. Initially, the world did not take us seriously but now the world is realising the destructive aspects of terrorism. Terrorism is a threat to humanity.”

“To the 166 lives lost…to over 239 injured…to the innumerable memories etched on the firmament forever and to Mumbai, the city which picked up its pieces and started stronger than ever – A Salute and A Bow of Gratitude from Mumbai Police!” the Mumbai Police tweeted.

Over 160 people were killed and more than 300 injured when the terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of attacks on India’s commercial capital Mumbai on November 26, 2008.