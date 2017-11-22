PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be released from house arrest in Pakistan tomorrow

Islamabad: Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, is set to be released from house arrest tomorrow.

The Lahore High Court today ordered the release of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, who has been under house arrest since January this year.

The Punjab government had asked for an extension to Saeed’s detention but the request was turned down by the court.

A provincial law officer had told the Lahore High Court during the last hearing that a provincial review board would review Saeed’s detention.

The JuD chief, through his lawyer A K Dogar, had challenged his detention orders, submitting that the requirements laid by the Supreme Court for the purpose were not fulfilled. He requested the court to set aside the detention and order his release.

