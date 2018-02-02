Headlines

26 trains cancelled due to low visibility in Delhi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
trains cancelled

New Delhi: As the cold wave and fog prevail in the national capital, at least 23 trains are running late, four are rescheduled and 26 have been cancelled due to low visibility and operational reasons.

The temperature in Delhi was recorded to be 11 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was 26 degree Celsius.

The AQI in Delhi-NCR is hovering around 132-264.

The air quality of Punjabi Bagh was recorded to be highest with AQI 264 and the lowest was recorded at Dilshad Garden with AQI 132.

On the same note, air quality of 176 is considered ‘unhealthy’ by AQI.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
941
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
932
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
876
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top