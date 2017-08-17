26 Odisha cops get President Medals on I-Day

Bhubaneswar: A total of 26 police personnel of Odisha have been awarded Police Medals of different categories for this year’s Independence Day, informed an official release of the Union Home Ministry on Monday.

While only one officer has been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), 17 named for Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and eight were announced for Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

The lone officer who was awarded PPMDS is Additional Superintended of Police, Bhubaneswar, Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra.

Similarly, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service awardees are Kartikeswar Samak, ASP, Special Intelligence Wing, Bhubaneswar, Kishore Kumar Dongayat, AIG, Police Headquarters, Cuttack, Naresh Kumar Patel, Assistant Commandant, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar, Bijay Kishore Dash, SI, Rourkela, Mohammad Sabir, Habildar, Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar UPD, Goutam Charan Swain, Havildar, Security Wing, Bhubaneswar, Sagar Charan Guia, Constable, Baripada Mayurbhanj and Sanjukta Patnaik, Constable, Vigilance Bhubaneswar Division.

The personnel listed for PMG are Bhabani Pradhan and Amit Kumar Biswal (both Havildars), Kiran Kumar (Deputy Subedar), Manoranjan Nayak, Uday Sankar Patra, Dhaneswar Muduli, Premananda Pradhan, Mahadev Gahir, Hemanta Pradhan, Raj Kishore Pradhan, Hrushikesh Jal, Ram Chandra Hembram, Samanta Majhi and Late Suresh Chandra Majhi (all Constables), Bikash Patra (Sub-Inspector) and Tunu Sahoo and Santanu Kumar Pradhani (both Sergeants).