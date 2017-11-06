26 killed in church attack in Texas

Sutherland Springs: A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others in the deadliest mass shooting in the state’s history, the governor said.

The gunman has not been officially identified by police but has been described as a white male aged in his 20s wearing tactical-style gear and a ballistic vest.

Several US media outlets reported the suspect’s name as Devin Patrick Kelley (26).

According to sources, civilian with a gun confronted the attacker and chased him away. The gunman was later found dead in his vehicle.

President Donald Trump tweeted from Japan, where is his on an Asian trip, that he was monitoring the situation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an “evil act,” and promised “more details” from the state’s Department of Public Safety soon.

Sutherland Springs is in a rural area where communities are small and tight-knit. The area is known for its annual peanut festival in Floresville, which was most recently held last month.