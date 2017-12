Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least 26 people died and several others injured after a bus fell into the river at Dubi of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan on Saturday. Police have reached the sport to carry out rescue operations.

Subhash Mishra, CO, said, “Total 26 bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is underway to find any survivors.” All the injured people have been admitted to the hospitals for treatment.

More details awaited.