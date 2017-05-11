26 dead after a wall of wedding hall collapses in Rajasthan

Jaipur: At least 26 people, including four children, were killed and 28 injured when a wall of a wedding hall collapsed during a storm in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district on Wednesday night, sources said.

The mishap occurred in the Annapurna Marriage Home located on Sevar Road around 10pm as guests stood under a wall to protect themselves from the rain.

The wall and a tin shed attached to it at the marriage venue collapsed due to a storm, as per sources.

A case has been registered against the owner of the marriage hall, police said.

The survey of all the marriage homes and gardens in Bharatpur will be conducted to review safety and security measures.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the deaths and instructed officers concerned for proper treatment of the injured.