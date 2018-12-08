26/11 Mumbai attacks act of terrorism: Pak PM

Islamabad: Pakistan premier Imran Khan said 26/11 Mumbai attacks is an act of terrorism and added that a solution to the case will be beneficial for Pakistan.

He said it was an act of terrorism and has asked his government to review the status of the case.

In an interview with The Washington Post Khan said something has to be done about the bombers of Mumbai.

Pakistan premier’s comments came after India slammed Pakistan for showing “little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice”.

In the Mumbai attack 166 people were killed, but the perpetrators are roaming freely on the streets of Pakistan.

India’s Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said all know who did it. The international community knows who did it. It does not matter who accepts or not.