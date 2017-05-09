25K blood units to be collected by this August under ‘Jivan Bindu’ scheme, says BJD

Bhubaneswar: The BJD has targeted to collect 25,000 units of blood through its Jivan Bindu programme by August this year.

Jivan Bindu State coordinator Bijay Nayak informed this at a review meeting of district co-ordinates held here under chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena.

Jivan Bindu Chief Co-ordintor MLA Debashis Samantaray claimed that about 1 lakh units of blood were collected through the Jivan Bindu programme against 2 lakh units collected from other camps in 2015-16. He said that during the current year, over 77,000 blood units were collected through Jivan Bindu.

Nayak said that while 2,096 blood units were collected from Chief Minsiter’s Hinjili Assembly constituency, 1670 from Binjharpur, 1544 from Khordha, 1502 from Paradipa workers unions, 1385 from Chendipada, 1352 from Ekamara and 1154 from Bhanjanagar Assembly constituency.