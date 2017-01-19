Headlines

25 school children dead as bus collides with truck in UP

Pragativadi News Service
Lucknow: In a tragic incident, at least 25 school children were killed and many injured when a bus collided on Thursday with a truck in Etah district’s Aliganj in Uttar Pradesh.

The driver of the bus was also killed in the accident. According to eyewitnesses the accident took place due to poor visibility in the area.

A rescue team accompanied by locals rushed to the spot and took the injured children to a nearby hospital.

As per sources, the bus was carrying nearly 50 students of JS Vidya School when it collided with a truck in Aliganj area of Etah district.The truck was being driven at a high speed when the two vehicles collided head-on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the tragic incident and and sent his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

According to police, eight children were killed on the spot, while the rest were declared dead in the hospital.

