Headlines

25 children injured as school bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: As many as 25 children were injured on Friday when the school bus skidded off the road, overturned and fell into a ditch near Dehar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

More than 30 people were travelling in the bus. A total 25 children have injured in this accident nout of which two seriously injured.

As per sources, the students were on their way to school, when near Dehar the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control, due to which the bus fell down the road.

On the other hand, the cause of accident is not known. The district adminstration has ordered a probe to find out the cause of accident.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

OAS OAS
4.7K
Headlines

Sourav Das tops OAS exams, 670 clear
heaviest heaviest
4.4K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
10 yr old girl raped in city 10 yr old girl raped in city
4.3K
Crime

10 yr old girl raped in city
Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
3.9K
Crime

Bengali actress alleges of sexual harassment and torture by Odia husband
Guinness World Record Guinness World Record
3.5K
Headlines

Sudarshan Pattnaik sets Guinness record with tallest sand castle
To Top