25 children injured as school bus skids off road in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: As many as 25 children were injured on Friday when the school bus skidded off the road, overturned and fell into a ditch near Dehar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

More than 30 people were travelling in the bus. A total 25 children have injured in this accident nout of which two seriously injured.

As per sources, the students were on their way to school, when near Dehar the bus driver tried to overtake another vehicle and lost control, due to which the bus fell down the road.

On the other hand, the cause of accident is not known. The district adminstration has ordered a probe to find out the cause of accident.