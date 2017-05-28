Twin City

24th Ekamra Walks: Families explore history through the old lanes of Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

Bhubaneswar: With the summer vacations around and schools closed, Ekamra Walks, the guided heritage tour of the city, seems, attracting families to explore the beautiful stories engraved on stones in the priceless monuments of Old Bhubaneswar.

Yes! The 24th Ekamra Walks, today witnessed the unique blend of a variety of visitors from across the country and from various disciplines, but majorly, families were leading there with their kids to learn the steps as history was just a stone’s throw away in the Old Town area in the state capital.

Among the visitors, there were students, physicist, entrepreneurs, bureaucrat, housewives, writer, consultants, dancers and retired banker and all were passionately following the guide and asking questions on their doubts.

The Ekamra Walks team today visited Mukteswar, Parsurameswar, Sampurna Jaleswar, Kotitirtheswar, Ananta Vasudev, Brahma, Lingaraj, Chitrakarini, Sari, Mohini and Vaitaal temples. They also had an experience to watch the traditional temple reconstruction techniques at Sari Temple and also had an experience to watch Odissi dance at Art Vision, a dance school established by eminent Odissi and Chhow Guru Ileana Citaristi.

At the end of the tour the team went to Ekamra Van, the medicinal plant garden on the banks of Bindusagar with more than 200 varieties of medicinal plants. They also enjoyed a walk along the `Parikrama’ along the banks of the historic Bindusagar Lake.

