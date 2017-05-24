24 pilgrims killed as bus plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a tragic incident, at least 24 persons were killed and 4 others injured when the bus carrying pilgrims from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, plunged into a deep gorge late on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Nalupani when they were returning from the Gangotri shrine.

However, 22 bodies have been recovered so far. There were 28 people on board, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and expressed solidarity with the kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for for the next kin of those killed in the accident.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has condoled the loss of lives in the mishap and has announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.