24 litterateurs to receive State Sahitya Akademi awards

Bhubaneswar: At Least 24 litterateurs will be honoured with Odisha Sahitya Akademi awards for 2013 and 2014 in nine categories. The names of 11 writers for 2014 and 13 authors for 2013 were announced by the Akademi on Saturday.For 2013, the Akademi has chosen Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan for his novel ‘Dheu’ and short story writer Diptiranjan Patnaik will receive the award for ‘Sandigdha Saisaba’, while three poets – Bimal Jena, Sucheta Mishra and Kshak Nayak – will be honoured for their works ‘Nibruta Nisada’, ‘Ajanma’ and ‘Asaranti Antakhyari,’ respectively.

Ramesh Dash will bag the award for ‘Baram Nibas Ranakhetrare’ in drama category and ‘Odia Katha Kalpanara Diga O Diganta’, an essay by Krushnachandra Pradhan has been selected for the award. Suryamani Samantray and Rabindranath Majhi have been chosen for the award in children’s literature section for their works, ‘Ting Kudukudu Tiki Chadhei’ and ‘Nila Thekua,’ respectively.

Rasabihari Behera’s ‘Ananya Srusti Canada’ and Prabhati Mishra’s ‘Bhramaru Siksha’ will be awarded in biography and travelogue categories respectively while Bijay Kumar Pradhan and Debendra Das have been selected in translation and lyrics categories for their works ‘Ajata Sundari O Anyanya Galpa’ and ‘Paduan Papuli,’ respectively.

Similarly, for 2014, Indira Das will get the award in novel category for her work ‘Nirbana Abhisara’, Abhaya Barik in short-story category for ‘Maharaj’ and Bipin Nayak and Basudev Sunani will get the award in poetry category for their books ‘Swarachitra’, and ‘Bodhue Bhala Paiba Mote Jananahi’ respectively. Bijay Kumar Nanda and Aravind Patnaik have been selected in drama and essay categories for their works ‘Nataka Sanghraha’ and ‘Odishare Lokadharmara Parampara,’ respectively. Subhas Satpathy and Basant Kishore Sahoo will get the awards in translation and children’s literature categories. ‘Abhijatrika-2’ of Priyabrat Patra and ‘Paschima Odishara Baraputra’ of Ganeshram Nahaka have been selected in the biography and travelogue segment.