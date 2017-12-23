24-hrs ultimatum given to protesting nurses to resume duty

Bhubaneswar: National Health Mission (NHM) Director Shalini Pandit today asked the agitating Staff Nurses to end their strike and join duty within 24 hours.

Pandit also gave stern instruction that disciplinary proceedings would be taken against the contractual Nurses who failed to resume their duty in said time.

The nurses today refused to call off their stir even after their union secretary urged them to postpone it for two months, following which Pandit gave stern instruction that disciplinary proceedings would be taken against the contractual Nurses who failed to resume their duty in said time.

“The Health Minister has already assured the agitating Staff Nurses to redress their grievances soon. However, some Staff Nurses refused to call off their stir affecting the health services in the state. Hence, we asked them to join duty within 24 hours,” Pandit said to media persons here.

Healthcare in all government hospitals across the state including Cuttack’s SCB Hospital, Burla’s VSS Medical College and Berhampur’s MKCG Hospital got severely affected following cease work protest by over thousands of Staff Nurses from December 18.

The Staff Nurses are demanding regularisation of jobs, up gradation of pay structure and equal pay for equal work with their counterparts working at the state government establishments etc.