230 urban homeless people join City Fest Celebration

Bhubaneswar: As many as 230 people from seven Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUHs) across the city today got an opportunity to listen to the soul-stirring music of Bollywood singer Shaan and enjoyed delicious foods at the .FEST.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave them the opportunity to enjoy the city-level celebrations to spread the idea of inclusiveness in every nook and corner of the urban milieu.

The SUH inhabitants were overjoyed with the treatment they were given and hailed the BMC effort. The wonderful event has provided a nice platform for sumptuous entertainment coupled with choices of local, regional, national and international delicacies.

Kalucharan Mohanty (76), who came to the venue and enjoyed the musical evening and the food at the IFF venue, said, “The concern by BMC shows that the civic body is always thinking about the inmates of the SUH and they are remembered when any major celebration happens across the city.”

Bishnupriya Ghadei (35), though mentally challenged, came with her friends and enjoyed the fun-filled musical celebration and also had the best food at the IFF. “I am really happy that we are remembered by the city administration when the authorities are organising such a grand event,” was her opinion.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra said, “The SUH inhabitants are always at the centre of our attention and we are happy that they came to the .FEST venue and liked the programme and food.”