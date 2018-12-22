23 killed in Nepal bus mishap

Kathmandu: In a tragic accident 23 persons were killed and 14 injured as the bus in which they were travelling plunged into a ravine in Nepal.

The bus was carrying college students and their teachers back from an educational trip.

The vehicle veered off a mountainous road and plunged into the ravine, police said.

The fatal crash occurred on Friday when the bus was returning from Kapurkot in Salyan district.

According to the District Police Office, Dang, there were 37 persons 34 students, two teachers and a diver, on the ill-fated bus

The Kathmandu Post said the students and instructors from Krishna Sen Ichhuk Polytechnic Institute had gone to visit a farm for their botany project.

Police sources said poor road condition and reckless driving are mostly responsible for accidents in Nepal.