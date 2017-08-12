PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

23 killed in floods and landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 23 people were killed and hundreds of others displaced in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in several districts across Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, six persons were killed in Sunsari district in southern Nepal.

Four persons were killed in Sindhuli, four in Banke and one person each in Morang and Jhapa districts, as per sources.

Jhapa, Morang Sunsari, Sapttari, Siraha, Sarlahi, Rautahat, Banke, Bardiya and Dang were the worst affected by flood.

Hundreds of houses have been submerged in Morang.

Biratnagar airport has been closed after flood water gushed into the airport area.

