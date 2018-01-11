22nd Refining and Petrochemicals Technology Meet to be held in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The 22nd Refining and Petrochemicals Technology Meet is being organised by the Centre for High Technology (CHT) in association with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., from January 13 to 15, here.

Around 900 oil industry professionals from India and abroad are expected to participate in the 3 day Meet, out of which about 100 nos. are foreign delegates from 44 Global Companies, which will be inaugurated by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In the meet, leaders of the oil companies and domain experts will be sharing their thoughts on various important aspects of Hydrocarbon Sector.

Prestigious energy performance awards of the Indian oil sector shall also be given away during the meet.

The theme of the meet is ‘Emerging Trends in Downstream Hydrocarbon Sector.’ The meet shall facilitate invaluable exchange of global benchmark practises on technological advancements in the hydrocarbon sector, petrochemicals, electric vehicles and impact on refining business, energy conservation, obtaining bio-oil from biomass, bio-refinery from bamboo feedstock, among others.

CHT, a satellite organisation of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, was established in 1987 for development of indigenous capabilities to attain technological competence and self-reliance in the hydrocarbon sector. Being the executive wing of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, CHT advises and implements scientific and technological programmes of the government and also renders assistance to the downstream sector for achieving excellence and progress at par with best in the world.