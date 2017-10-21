22k families to get houses under Urban Housing Scheme in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday approved proposals for construction of houses for 22,224 more families under the Odisha Urban Awas Yojana.

A state level approval committee of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi cleared the proposals for construction of houses for the above number of beneficiaries living in 86 urban regions across the State.

The Chief Secretary directed the Housing and Urban Development Department to provide financial assistances to beneficiaries through bank accounts on scheduled time. He asked the department to include cities having more slums under the urban housing scheme on a priority basis.

It may be noted both the Central and State Governments provide funds for construction of the houses under the scheme. While the Union Government gives Rs 1,50,000, the State Government contributes Rs 50,000. The beneficiaries also spend a share, which can be upto Rs 1 lakh, as per the size of the house.

It was revealed that 28,749 households living in 88 urban areas have been included in the scheme. Besides, house construction process has started for 7,300 slum dwellers living in Rourkela and Bhubaneswar under the Slum Development Project. A total of 6,442 houses have been constructed for weaker section families in Bhubaneswar, Jatni and Khordha. The houses will be built in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.