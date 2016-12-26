International

220 Indian fishermen released from Pakistan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
220 indian fishermen freed

Islamabad: In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan on Sunday released 220 Indian fishermen held for trespassing into its territorial waters. The freed fishermen are expected to cross over into India on Monday.

The fishermen often languish in jail, even after serving their terms, as poor diplomatic ties between the two arch-rivals slow up bureaucratic requirements for release. Indian and Pakistani fishermen are frequently detained for illegal fishing since the Arabian Sea border is not clearly defined and many boats lack the technology to fix their precise location.  The fishermen often languish in jail, even after serving their terms, as poor diplomatic ties between the two neighbours mean fulfilling bureaucratic requirements can take a long time.

Relations between the two nations has been dropped since a deadly attack on an Indian army base in the disputed region of Kashmir during last September.

