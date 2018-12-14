22-Year-Old Indian Guitarist Found Dead In Dubai Apartment

Dubai: A 22-year-old Indian guitarist, popularly known as Shaggy, was found dead in his apartment in Al Garhoud area about 14 kilometres from Dubai, the police said.

Himanshu Sharma was doing his internship as a fifth-year architecture student at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE Dubai Campus).

The Dubai Police found Sharma’s body on Wednesday. But the report by the forensic medicine department showed no irregularity in the guitarist’s death, the Khaleej Times reported.

“His body will be handed over to his family after the completion of administrative procedures,” the police said.

The guitarist, from the local band Metal Head, was very popular across all colleges in Dubai Academic City and was known for his guitar skills.

“The University has been informed today by the Police of the tragic death of Himanshu Sharma, a student of MAHE Dubai. It’s a moment of shock for all of us at the University. We are awaiting further information on the same,” said a spokesperson of MAHE.