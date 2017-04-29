Headlines

22 sunstroke deaths in state till now

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
22 sunstroke deaths in state till now

Bhubaneswar: Due to the ongoing heat wave conditions in the state, as many as 21 persons have allegedly died due to sunstroke in the state.

According to a statement released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), out of 21 deaths, the Government has completed enquiry in five cases. Three sun-stroke death cases have been confirmed while two others died due to other reasons according to the release.

Six cases were reported alone from Angul district while three cases were reported from Sambalpur. Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Sundargarh recorded two cases each so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the intense heat wave conditions will continue across the state for next few days.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Ramdev Ramdev
11.0K
Latest News Update

Ramdev baba accident goes viral
7th Pay 7th Pay
6.3K
Headlines

State Fitment Panel on 7th Pay to table report today
Odia song Odia song
5.3K
Entertainment

Popular Odia Song “Jai Phula” in America gym center
Vajpayee Vajpayee
4.1K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik meets Atal Bihari Vajpayee, asks about health
Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
3.6K
Headlines

Air Asia flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur to launch today
To Top