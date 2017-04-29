22 sunstroke deaths in state till now

Bhubaneswar: Due to the ongoing heat wave conditions in the state, as many as 21 persons have allegedly died due to sunstroke in the state.

According to a statement released by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), out of 21 deaths, the Government has completed enquiry in five cases. Three sun-stroke death cases have been confirmed while two others died due to other reasons according to the release.

Six cases were reported alone from Angul district while three cases were reported from Sambalpur. Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Sundargarh recorded two cases each so far.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the intense heat wave conditions will continue across the state for next few days.