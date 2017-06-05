22 people charred to death in collision with truck in UP

Lucknow: At least 22 people were charred to death and several others were injured when a passenger bus caught fire after a bus collided with a truck on a NH in a Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident occurred at around 2.30 a.m. near the inverted University turn when the bus from New Delhi heading towards Gonda collided head on with a speeding truck coming from the direction of Lucknow.
The bus was carrying 38 passengers, along with two drivers and a conductor.
The driver of the bus is also among the deceased, while the conductor sustained serious injuries. The driver of the truck is absconding.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed their condolences on Twitter. PM Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.