22-member squad for 33rd National Junior Athletics Championship announced

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday announced its 22-member squad for the 33rd National Junior Athletics Championship.

The players will represent the state in five categories (Under 14- Girls and Boys; Under 16- Boys; Under 18- Girls and Boys; and Junior Men and Junior Women).

Rabi Khora and Lakhan Murmu will participate in the 14-year category while the girls’ group for the same event will be participated by Basanti Majhi and Anshika Routray.

The Girls’-18 group include Biplabini Sha, Priyanka Toppo, Priyanka Mahalik, Fulamani Karjee and Manisha Merel while the Men’s-18 group include Swndhin Kumar Majhi, Krishna Munda, Prasanjit Xaxa, Punga Soren, Ramachandra Dora

Dilip Naik, Sushanta Moharana and Chandan Beti will play in the Boys-16 category.

Samsad Ara Begum, Divya Shandilya and Salami Kispotta are in the Junior Women group, while Hari Behera and Binkash Barwa are in the Junior Men group.

Odia Olympian Anuradha Biswal will lead the team as manager for the Athletics Championship which is slated to begin at Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh from tomorrow.

The Athletics championship would conclude on November 20.