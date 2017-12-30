Headlines

22 Indian teens go missing in France; CBI files complaint

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
France

New Delhi: In a case of human trafficking, 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents, according to sources.

While three of the group managed to get away or be rescued, the whereabouts of 22 children are still not known.

They were taken allegedly on the pretext of a rugby training camp but their return tickets were cancelled by the traffickers.

The agents had charged Rs 25- 30 lakh from the parents of each of the minors for sending them abroad, sources said.

In their visa application, the agents had shown that the 25 children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to attend a rugby training camp in Paris.

All of them visited Paris and, thereafter, the said 25 students also attended a rugby training camp there for about a week, the sources further added.

CBI has filed a human trafficking case against three accused Lalit David Dean, Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary and efforts are on to nab them.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Railways Railways
874
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
844
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top