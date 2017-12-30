22 Indian teens go missing in France; CBI files complaint

New Delhi: In a case of human trafficking, 22 minors from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi were illegally taken to France by three travel agents, according to sources.

While three of the group managed to get away or be rescued, the whereabouts of 22 children are still not known.

They were taken allegedly on the pretext of a rugby training camp but their return tickets were cancelled by the traffickers.

The agents had charged Rs 25- 30 lakh from the parents of each of the minors for sending them abroad, sources said.

In their visa application, the agents had shown that the 25 children in the age group of 13-18 years were going to attend a rugby training camp in Paris.

All of them visited Paris and, thereafter, the said 25 students also attended a rugby training camp there for about a week, the sources further added.

CBI has filed a human trafficking case against three accused Lalit David Dean, Sanjeev Raj and Varun Choudhary and efforts are on to nab them.