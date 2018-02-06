Headlines

22 Indian sailors on oil tanker, Hijacked by pirates, released

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ship

New Delhi: Twenty-two Indians on board a ship, which went missing in the waters in West Africa last week, have been freed by pirates, according to the shipping company.

A Hong Kong-based firm which appointed the Indian sailors on the ship said pirates hijacked their crew on February 1.

The “Marine Express” oil tanker was carrying with 13,500 tonnes of gasoline.

The “Marine Express” tanker was missing in the Gulf of Guinea after contact was lost in the African country Benin on Friday.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
4.6K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
1.0K
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
892
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top