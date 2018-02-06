22 Indian sailors on oil tanker, Hijacked by pirates, released

New Delhi: Twenty-two Indians on board a ship, which went missing in the waters in West Africa last week, have been freed by pirates, according to the shipping company.

We are delighted to report that the MT Marine Express, which was hijacked by pirates on Feb 1, is now back under the command of the captain & crew since ~04:00 SG time today. All crew members are reported to be safe & well & the cargo intact. We thank you all for your well wishes — Anglo-Eastern (@angloeasterngrp) February 6, 2018

A Hong Kong-based firm which appointed the Indian sailors on the ship said pirates hijacked their crew on February 1.

The “Marine Express” oil tanker was carrying with 13,500 tonnes of gasoline.

The “Marine Express” tanker was missing in the Gulf of Guinea after contact was lost in the African country Benin on Friday.