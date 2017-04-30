20th Ekamra Walks: Malaysian delegates walk through heritage trail of Old Town

Bhubaneswar: At a time when Air Asia has started linking the Temple City with a prominent airway gateway of the East, Kuala Lumpur, and Bhubaneswar is hoping to draw more and more tourists from the Buddhist world, an 11-member team from Malaysia comprising staff of the airlines and media representatives joined the 20th Ekamra Walks and soaked themselves with the beauty of the old world Kalingan architecture, traditional lifestyle of Old Town and experienced the lucid and rhythmic ways of Classical Odissi dance.

The Malayasian team and other members of the Ekamra Walks, totaling 35 visited monuments like Mukteswar with its Buddhist-Hinduism synthesis in architecture and concept, its famous and unique arch, 7th Century beautiful and intact temple Parsurameswar, 7th Century Sampurnajaleswar, 15-16th Century Kotitirtheswar, ancient lake Bindusagar, 12-13th Century Ananta Vasudev Temple, 13th Century Brahma temple, Old Dharmasala, 11th Century Lingaraj Temple, 12-13th Century Sari Temple, Mohini Temple and the Parikrama along the Bindusagar lake, Odissi recital at Art Vision, the institute run by eminent Odissi dancer Ileana Citaristi and the medicinal plan garden Ekamra Van.