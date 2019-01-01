2019 will be challenging for Odisha Police: DGP

Bhubaneswar: The Year 2019 will be challenging for the Odisha Police as many important events including the general elections are scheduled to be held, said Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma today.

Taking to the media persons on the occasion of New Year, DGP Sharma said, “Apart from the 2019 general elections, the Police department would gear up for curbing criminal activities and maintaining law & order situation in the state.”

DGP Sharma said that anti-Naxal operations will be also intensified in the insurgent-hit areas of the State. The police personnel will be imparted special training in this regard, he added.

The Odisha DGP said further informed that the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts have been directed to take actions against the organised crimes, Mafia menace, and drug rackets operating in their respective areas.

Sharma also stated that infrastructural development of Police Stations, use of modern technology will be given importance to expedite investigations.

The DGP concluded saying that the maintenance of law and order situation could be achieved through proper coordination between the public and police.