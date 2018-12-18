2018 IMDb Top Stars: Deepika Padukone beats Shah Rukh to be on top

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has grabbed the top spot in the list of 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema released on Tuesday.

With this, the Bollywood diva beat Shah Rukh Khan pushing him to number 2 spot.

Head of International for IMDb Neha Gureja said, “Deepika Padukone’s strong performance in this year’s ‘Padmaavat’ pushed her into the top spot on the 2018 IMDb Top Stars of Indian Cinema list.”

Shah Rukh was followed by Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kubbra Sait, Irrfan Khan, Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar.

The list was derived using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform.

Earlier, IMDb also released a list of the top Indian movies of 2018 and Andhadun topped the list.

IMDb is the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content.