2017 UP Assembly polls: SP likely alliance with cong

Lucknow: In the ongoing family feud, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is all set to go into alliance with Congress, which could be formalized early next week sources said.

As per sources, Akhilesh is due to meet Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi next week where the two leaders are likely to seal a pact on contesting the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Currently, the party is divided into two camps. One side party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and Amar Singh camp, another side Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav camp.

Both have claimed majority support of party MPs and MLAs, and sought control of the party name and its election symbol. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India had given both parties time till 9 January to prove majority.

Akhilesh, who is due to meet Rahul on January 9, will possibly explore the possibility of contesting assembly polls together with Congress and is also likely to involve Priyanka Gandhi in the deliberations.

Congress is expected to contest on 90-105 seats in partnership with SP in the upcoming polls sources said.