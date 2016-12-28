2016 memories, Take a look

The year is all set to bid good bye. It definitely had its share of joys but 2016 memories include various tragic moments the world saw. Here’s a few moments, not in a particular order, but surely worth taking a look again.

Brussels attack

On the morning of 22 March 2016, three coordinated suicide bombings occurred in Belgium: two at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, and one at Maalbeek metro station in central Brussels. Thirty-two civilians and three perpetrators were killed, and more than 300 people were injured.

The Trump surprise

Upsetting major predictions American Presidential Republican nominee Donald Trump won the race to the White House on November 9, 2016 with a series of unlikely and surprise wins in major pro-democrat states like Florida, Ohio. He claimed 276 electoral votes.

Trump pulled victories in Florida, Ohio, Iowa, North Carolina and a seemingly one in Wisconsin. Similarly, he led in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona and several of mid and south-east states putting him in commanding position to grab the all important 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the state-to-state fight for the most powerful post in the world. This will remain a big moment for 2016 memories.

The shock exit: Brexit

Britain voted to leave the European Union in a historic decision on June 23, 2016. Prime Minister David Cameron stepped down and Theresa May soon joined office. More than 17.4 million people had voted for the decision. With this, Britain pulled out from the world’s largest trading zone making the move enormously significant for British economy.

Rio Olympics

More than 11,000 athletes from 205 Nations took part in the 31st Olympiad or Rio Olympics from August 5 to 21, 2016. With a backdrop of political and economic instability, Brazil hosted the biggest sports event this year that saw a few controversies as well as many amazing records.

Ecuador earthquake

On April 16, 2016, Ecuador was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left around 700 people dead and close to 17,000 people injured. The quake was Ecuador’s largest since 1979.

Military coup in Turkey

Turkey saw a failed but major military coup on July 18, 2016 when a faction of its armed forces used tanks and helicopters to bring down President Tayyip Erdogan. But people flooded onto the streets and opposed the army men supporting their democratically elected leader.

Orlando gay club shooting

A 29-year-old security guard, Omar Mateen killed 49 people and wounded 53 others in an attack inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, United States on June 12, 2016. He was shot and killed by Orlando Police Department(OPD) officers after a three-hour standoff.

Rest In Peace

Many famous personalities passed away this year. Heavy weight champion Muhammad Ali died at 74 on June 4, 2016. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson’s disease.

Communist leader Fidel Castro died at 90. The Cuban revolutionary known for defying US had stepped down in 2006 as president. He died on November 25, 2016.

Many others including famous writer Harper Lee, legendary musicians David Bowie and George Michael, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher were among celebrities who died this year and will live on not only in 2016 memories but forever.