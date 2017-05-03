Headlines

Over 20,000 Indians to return from Saudi Arabia via amnesty scheme

Saudi Arabia

New Delhi: Thousands of Indian workers stranded in Saudi Arabia after travelling there illegally and those who overstayed their visas, including a large number from Tamil Nadu, are ready to return to India under a 90 day amnesty period that the kingdom’s government has offered them.

As per sources, 20,321 Indian nationals had applied till Monday evening to return home under the amnesty scheme.

Around 1,500 blue collar workers from Tamil Nadu are among those who are using the amnesty to come back to the country. Most of the other workers who are availing of the scheme are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Saudi Arabian government had set up an exclusive centre in Riyadh for Indian nationals who want to exit the country.The Indian embassy had appealed to all Indians staying in Saudi Arabia illegally to take advantage of the amnesty that, unlike a similar offer in 2013 that was restricted to Riyadh and Jeddah, is available in 21 locations across the kingdom.

