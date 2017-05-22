Over 2000 students take JEE Advanced Exam

Bhubaneswar: More than 2000 students from the State, who have cleared the JEE Mains in the country appeared at the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 test on Sunday for admission into engineering courses in India’s reputed institutions.

The examination was being conducted by the CBSE in two parts at Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Rourkela centres. While the first paper began at 9 am to 12 pm, the second paper was held from 2 pm till 5 pm. The candidates can check their answer sheets online from June 4 and the results will be announced on June 11.

The architecture aptitude test will be held between 9 am to 12 pm on June 14 and its results will be out on June 18. The seats will be allocated from June 19 to July 18, said the CBSE authorities.

The successful candidates clearing the entrance test will be eligible to get admission into the courses in Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad and all the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.