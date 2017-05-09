Over 2000 CoBRA commandos to tackle Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

New Delhi: To defang the Maoists and their arsenal the CRPF will soon deploy a fresh squad of about 2,000 commandos from its special guerrilla warfare CoBRA battalions in and around the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) is masters of guerrilla warfare and is capable of operating in the dense jungles of southern Chhattisgarh – the self-proclaimed headquarters of the Maoists.

Sukma and its adjoining areas have witnessed some of the deadliest ambushes on security forces recently, where 25 CRPF personnel were killed in the Burkapal area of the district on April 24, and on March 11, twelve CRPF personnel were killed by Naxals in Sukma.

As per sources, the paramilitary has prepared a blueprint to mobilise at least 20 to 25 companies of the CoBRA from their present locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh to the Bastar region that has some of the worst Maoist violence-hit districts of the central state.

A CoBRA company has about 100 personnel each.

CoBRA commandos are highly trained and carry out targeted action on enemy hideouts with minimal collateral damage.