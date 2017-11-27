Headlines

200 Voter ID cards found from garbage dump in West Bengal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
voter identity cards

Kolkata: Around 200 voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area in West Bengal’s Hooghly district early on Monday, an official said.

According to reports, the municipal sweepers recovered the cards from inside a polythene sack at Uttarpara in Nadia district.

“On primary inspection, it seems these are original voter cards,” Dilip Yadav, Chairman of the Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality said.

“Some of the cards we checked had addresses of nearby towns like Hindmotor and Konnagar from the same district. It is not sure why and how they were thrown away,” he said.

The voter cards have been handed over to local police for further investigation.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.6K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top