More than 200 terrorists killed in J&K in 2017: DGP S P Vaid

Srinagar: The number of terrorists killed in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir has crossed 200, in the year of 2017, said S P Vaid, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir.

“This marks a huge landmark for establishing peace and stability in the state of J&K and our country,” the DGP S P Vaid tweeted.

The DGP’s tweet came on a day five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters by the security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam and Baramulla districts on Thursday.

According to official figures, 200 terrorists have been killed by the security forces during counter-insurgency operations from 1 January till date this year, which is the highest since 2010.

In 2010, 270 terrorists were killed. However, the number dropped to around 100 per year by the end of 2015.

In 2016, 165 terrorists were killed by the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterland.

There has been an increase in civilian killings in militancy-related violence as well with 54 civilians getting killed this year compared to 14 last year.

