After 20 years, ITBP float returns to Republic Day featuring China border

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will return with its float in the Republic Day parade on Friday after 20 long years.

ITBP will return with its float in the Republic Day parade showing troops patrolling the China border on their newly-inducted snow scooters.

The ITBP is the only paramilitary or border guarding forces that will have a tableau in the parade.

Armed troops riding snow scooters, provided by the government to the ITBP last year as part of modernising the force, troops patrolling on foot and snow bunkers of the ITBP personnel deployed in the icy heights of the frontier have been showcased on the float.

The float will roll down the Rajpath with the tune of the force song ‘Hum Sarhad Ke Senani’, in the vocals of singer Sonu Nigam, playing. The last time the tableau of the ITBP featured in the parade was in 1998.