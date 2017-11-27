20 PSKs to be set up in Odisha by 2018

Bhubaneswar: As many as 20 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) will be set up in Odisha by 2018 with three PSKs getting functional soon, said Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs of External Affairs Ministry (CPV & OIA) after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the state Secretariat here today.

The 3 PSKs getting functional soon will come up in Balasore, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur by next week.

During the meeting, Naveen requested Mulay to begin e-VISA service at Biju Patnaik International Airport. However, the latter said that he would inform the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Odisha CM also urged the CPV & OIA Secretary to take action to bring back the 14 Odia labourers stranded in Malaysia.