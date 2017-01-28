State at Large

20 injured in bus accident

Pragativadi News Service
Rayagada: A private bus turned turtle in the Kutingaguda hills under Tikiri police station limits here on Saturday morning leaving 20 injured among which five are critical.

The bus, Sarala (OD02AC8199) was enroute Kashipur from Cuttack on the Kutingaguda hills was giving way to a rice carrying truck when it lost balance and toppled. Of the 30 passengers, 20 have been hurt badly while five have serious injuries and are under treatment at the district headquarters hospital. The rest are being treated at Tikiri Primary health centre. Tikiri police is investigating the incident.

