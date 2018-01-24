20 houses gutted in fire in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least 20 houses reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at Balipada village under Chandbali block of Bhadrak district on Wednesday.

Properties worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the mishap. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to reports, the fire broke out at around 1 pm. Though the exact cause of the mishap is yet to be ascertained, cooking gas cylinder explosion is suspected to have triggered the fire.

Fire personnel and local police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and doused the fire.