20 foot tunnel from Pakistan found in J&K

Srinagar: A 20 metre tunnel dug from Pakistan to help terrorists infiltrate into India has been found by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Ramgarh sector of Samba in Jammu region.

The tunnel is 2.5 feet wide and about that deep source said. According to the BSF, the tunnel was yet to be completed. In a statement, it also said that many militants were desperate to cross the border, before it could reach the fence.

During an anti tunneling exercise on February 13, 2017, a vigilant BSF patrol team carrying out in depth scanning of area, found a place at the international border in Ramgarh sector suspicious and detected a tunnel of approximately 20 metre long.

The BSF will ask for a border meeting with their counterparts, the Pak Rangers, and inform them about the tunnel found well beyond the fencing.

Last year, three heavily armed militants entered Indian Territory using a tunnel in the same sector.

In 2012, a 400-metre tunnel with ventilation pipes was found in the samba sector and was considered a major discovery.

A tunnel was also found near the Line of Control in the Akhnoor sector in 2009.