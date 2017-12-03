Over 20 bombs hurled in Pipili after a group clash

Pipili: Tension prevailed at Badakanti village under Pipili police limits on Saturday afternoon after more than 20 bombs were hurled following a clash between two groups of youths.

In view of the law and order situation, two platoon of police force have been deployed in the area and two persons were arrested with possession of a country-made pistol. Two people were reportedly injured in the bomb explosion.

The injured identified as Ramachandra Dalai (35) and Krushna Chandra Pradhan (70) were rushed to Pipili hospital and later Dalai whose condition was critical shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, Pipili Inspector-in-charge (IIC) Srinibas Mohanty and SDPO Dillip Tripathy rushed to the spot and took necessary steps to restore normalcy.