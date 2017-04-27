20 Bombs hurled at Delang Market

Delang: At least 20 bombs were hurled at a market here when two groups of youths clashed over some petty issues on Wednesday. However, no casualty or injury was reported over the incident.

As per sources, few youths of Benupada has assaulted Sambit Balabantaray of Jagadalpur on Tuesday. A clash erupted when locals of Jagadalpur attacked a few villagers of Benupada to avenge the assault on Balabantaray youths from both side hurled bombs at each other during the clash.

On being informed, additional superintendent of police Bana Bihari Sahu, Sub-Divisional Officer Dillip Kumar Tripathy, Pipili Police Inspector in Charge Srinibas Mohanty, Kanas Police IIC Ranjan Pradhan, Delang IIC Debashish Mishra and Delang Market Outpost In-Charge Jitendra Kumar Gumansingh reached the spot and began a probe.

Meanwhile the district administration has deployed two platoons of police to maintain law and order situation in the state.