2 youths go missing while taking bath in Puri sea

Puri: In a shocking incident, two youths drowned while taking bath in Puri sea.

The deceased have been identified as Akash Khakka and Jadumani Sekhar Bachha, both residents of western Odisha who had come to play a cricket match in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the two along with six others had come to visit Puri today morning and went to take bath in the sea near Chaitanya Chowk. Unfortunately, a high tide swept four of them.

Rescue guards and ODRAF personnel present on the beach swung into action following the mishap and launched a search operation. Two among the four missing were traced and rescued by them.