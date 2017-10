Rayagada: In a tragic incident, two young women from Andhra Pradesh drowned in Nagavali river after falling off a hanging bridge while taking a selfie in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as E Jyoti (27) of Visakhapatnam and S Sridevi (23) of Vijayanagaram.

According to sources, a fire brigade team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies.