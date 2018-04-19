2 women held for kidnapping infant

New Delhi: Two women have been arrested from Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad for kidnapping a one-month-old baby girl from a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Poonam,22 and her sister, Ruchi, 19, are the residents of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad. They were arrested on Tuesday after the police searched for them. The infant was rescued safely from them.

The victim was kidnapped by Poonam and Ruchi on Tuesday from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hospital. They took an opportunity to kidnap the infant, while her father, Sumit was waiting in a queue and mother was sitting at the steps with the baby, said an official of East Delhi district.

Poonam and Ruchi befriended with the victim’s mother and started playing with her in a bid to win her confidence. When her mother went to get some water, she handed over the infant to one of them. They grabbed the right opportunity and escaped with the baby.

The victim immediately raised alarm and informed the police. Following the lead, local police managed to identify the Auto Rickshaw and its driver reached at Khoda colony where he had dropped them withan infant.