2 US military planes crash, 6 missing

By pragativadinewsservice
2 US military planes crash
Tokyo: Six members of US Navy are reportedly missing after two military planes crashed off the coast of Japan Thursday.

Reports said the incident occurred after two military aircrafts collided mid-air.

One of the seven crew members involved in the accident was rescued. He was being taken to the  Japanese air base in Iwakuni. Search and rescue operations continues for the remaining six marines, a report said.

The collision between two aircrafts occurred during a training operation, authorities said and added  the collision occurred around 2 am on December 6.

Authorities said the crash happened 200 miles off the coast of Iwakuni in Japan.

